Top stories this week on just-style include an update on which brands are refusing to make no commitment to pay in full for orders completed and in production, a look at the steps manufacturers must take to if they want to stay relevant as fashion gets faster, and a new initiative offering consumers the chance to purchase clothing from cancelled apparel orders from Bangladesh.

More brands named for failing on order commitments

An online tracker launched last month to monitor the response of leading apparel and footwear brands and retailers to their suppliers and workers during the coronavirus crisis, has been updated to show some are still refusing to make no commitment to pay in full for orders completed and in production.

Manufacturers must future-proof as fashion gets faster

If there's one thing the coronavirus pandemic has exposed, it's that successful retailers and brands are the ones who are nimble, agile and flexible to meet customers' rapidly changing needs. Here, Roit Kathiala sets out steps for manufacturers to realign with this fast-shifting fashion business if they want to stay relevant in the coming decades.

China apparel market could see US$60bn contraction in 2020

The Chinese apparel market could contract by US$60bn in 2020, according to a new study.

Lost Stock venture sells cancelled Bangladesh clothing orders

A new initiative is offering consumers the chance to purchase clothing from cancelled apparel orders from Bangladesh in a move aimed at helping support the industry and its workers through the coronavirus pandemic.

10-point checklist for creating a safe return to work

As many businesses globally are being given the green light by governments to reopen their doors following the coronavirus pandemic, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has created a checklist to ensure the safe return of workers.