Top stories this week on just-style...
By Beth Wright | 31 July 2020
Top stories this week on just-style include a look at the latest developments in antimicrobial, virus and bacteria killing fibres and fabrics, and why the fashion industry must tackle greenhouse gas emissions in global supply chains. Elsewhere, consumers are becoming increasingly wary of greenwashing, Nike backtracks on plans to invest in a footwear-making facility in Arizona, and VF Corp is to open its first multi-brand store.
Antiviral fabric developments accelerate amid safety concerns
Research is ramping up around the world to develop new technologies that tap into growing demand for antimicrobial, virus and bacteria killing fibres and fabrics generated by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Tackling greenhouse gas emissions in fashion supply chains
The fashion industry is one of the biggest contributors to global carbon emissions – making it imperative that fashion supply chains find more environmentally friendly ways of operating. The journey starts with the first step of understanding and measuring the impacts.
Consumers can see through sweeping green claims
Sustainability is growing in importance to fashion shoppers, but they are becoming increasingly aware of when a company is greenwashing and are becoming less inclined to take claims at face value.
Nike shelves plans for Arizona facility on Covid woes
US sporting goods giant Nike Inc has backtracked on plans to invest in its Goodyear, Arizona, footwear-making facility.
VF Corp to open first multi-brand retail store
Apparel giant VF Corp has revealed plans to open its first multi-brand store this autumn in a move that furthers its strategy to become more consumer-minded, retail-centric and hyper-digital.
Sectors: Apparel, Fibres & fabrics, Finance, Footwear, Manufacturing, Retail, Social & environmental responsibility, Sourcing, Technology, Trade
Create sourcing plans that work
Find new apparel sourcing destinations, assess trade flows and manage tariffs. All in one place.
Most Popular
Insights
- Next bouncing back after feeling force of Covid-19
- Safety concerns drive antiviral fabric development
- Tackling GHG emissions in fashion supply chains
- Ascena files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
- Does the clothing supply chain need to reset?
News
- US Q2 in brief – Under Armour, Columbia Sportswear
- VF Corp to open first multi-brand retail store
- Nike shelves plans for Arizona facility
- Apparel significantly impacting biodiversity loss
- Nike backs new net zero global initiative
Market research
- COVID-19 Impact on Ecommerce - Thematic Research
- Li & Fung Ltd (494) - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Sustainability - The Most Important Theme for 2020 - Thematic research
- Apparel & Non-Apparel Manufacturing Global Industry Guide 2014-2023
Oops! This article is copy protected.
Why can’t I copy the text on this page?
The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.
How do I become a group member?
To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..