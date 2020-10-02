Top stories this week on just-style...
By Beth Wright | 2 October 2020
Top stories on just-style this week include a look at how Malaysia's footwear and apparel industry is still struggling to recover from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the challenges related to scaling innovations in closed loop cellulosic recycling. Elsewhere, Ralph Lauren is among 3,500 companies that have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for its imposition of tariffs on Chinese made goods, and H&M Group is to close about 250 stores next year.
Recovery remains elusive for Malaysia apparel sector
The latest data released by Malaysia's Department of Statistics shows the textile, apparel, leather and footwear sectors are still struggling to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The business case for chemical recycling of cellulosics
With as much as 73% of clothing produced eventually sent to landfill or incinerated, the new The Full Circle Textiles Project launched earlier this month aims to tackle some of the challenges by scaling innovations in closed loop cellulosic recycling. However, as participants explain, there are a number of difficult but key barriers to overcome first.
Ralph Lauren among names to sue over China tariffs
US fashion brand Ralph Lauren is among 3,500 companies that have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for its imposition of tariffs on more than US$300bn of Chinese made goods.
GMAC files court case seeking EU decision annulment
The Garment Manufacturers Association in Cambodia (GMAC) has filed a complaint with the European Court of Justice, seeking to annul the bloc's decision to withdraw the country's preferential access to the EU market under the Everything But Arms (EBA) trade scheme.
H&M to close 250 stores next year as transformation accelerates
Swedish fashion giant H&M Group will shutter about 250 stores next year as it steps up the pace of its transformation work following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has led to a boom in online shopping.
Sectors: Apparel, Fibres & fabrics, Finance, Footwear, Manufacturing, Retail, Social & environmental responsibility, Sourcing, Technology, Trade
