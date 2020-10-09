Top stories on just-style this week include concerns that a proposed Section 301 investigation on Vietnam could lead to new punitive duties on US imports from the country, and three ways the global garment industry can build back better for workers from the Covid-19 pandemic. Elsewhere, H&M Group, PVH Corp and Wrangler are among five fashion brands working on a circular alternative to virgin cotton, and the US has marked China as a global hotspot for goods made using forced labour.

US apparel industry concern at potential new Vietnam tariffs

Plans by the US Trade Representative to launch a Section 301 investigation on Vietnam – a move that could pave the way for imposition of new punitive duties on US imports from the country – have been met with dismay by the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA)..

Three ways to build back better for garment workers

To mark this year's World Decent Work Day, Jennifer Schappert, executive director of ACT (Action, Collaboration, Transformation), explains why ensuring all parties are at the negotiating table, responsible purchasing practices, and finding fast and effective solutions to disputes are critical steps to helping the global garment industry build back better for workers.

PVH and Wrangler collaborate on virgin cotton alternative

H&M Group, PVH Corp, and Wrangler are among five fashion brands collaborating with Finnish start-up Infinited Fiber Company (IFC) on a viable, circular alternative to virgin cotton.

Unlocking the garment export potential of India and Bangladesh

It's easy to blame the coronavirus or recession for some of the problems facing the garment export industry. But what if the issues are more deep-rooted? The real challenge is to separate out the noise and draw up practical strategies based on accurate information, garment industry specialist David Birnbaum explained on a recent webinar. Using Bangladesh and India as examples, he suggested solutions to help realise their potential.

US names China as forced labour "hotspot"

China has been earmarked by the US as a global hotspot for goods made using forced labour.