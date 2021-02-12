Top stories this week on just-style include a look at strategies for eliminating cotton inputs from China's Xinjiang region, trends in apparel shipments to the US during 2020, and the move by Lectra to acquire US rival Gerber Technology in a EUR300m (US$360.8m) deal. Meanwhile, H&M and M&S are among brands backing a new project to capture and reuse textile waste in Bangladesh.

What will it take to cut Xinjiang cotton from apparel supply chains?

With around 20% of the world's cotton coming out of the Xinjiang region of China, a new report argues laws aimed at eliminating inputs from the region can only be effective if new sourcing hubs are developed and the capacity to trace products back to their source is significantly strengthened.

China sees US apparel imports slip in 2020 for third year

The publication of December's US apparel import data gives a clearer picture of supplier country shifts for the whole of 2020. During the year the volume of US apparel imports slumped 16.4%, with a 23.6% drop in shipments from largest supplier China for its third successive year.

Lectra to acquire Gerber Technology for EUR300m

Technology specialist Lectra is to acquire US rival Gerber Technology in a EUR300m (US$360.8m) deal that will enable the two companies to hone their software, equipment, data and services to provide "the ultimate Industry 4.0" offering for the fashion sector.

H&M and M&S back project to reuse textile waste in Bangladesh

H&M Group, Marks & Spencer, and C&A are among more than 30 brands, manufacturers and recyclers that are taking part in a new initiative to capture and reuse textile waste in Bangladesh.

Lululemon chair partners PE firm on acquisitive venture

A company backed by private equity firm KKR & Co and Glenn Murphy, the chairman of Lululemon Athletica Inc, is looking to raise about US$1bn in an IPO.