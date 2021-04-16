Top stories this week on just-style...
By Beth Wright | 16 April 2021
Top stories this week on just-style include an interview with Edwin Keh, CEO of the Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel (HKRITA), on why the industry must move away from doing less bad and refocus on doing more good. There's also a look at why sustainability must be top of mind as the industry begins to reset after Covid-19, garment factories are exempt from a new lockdown that began in Bangladesh, and Myanmar's clothing industry is continuing to struggle to operate effectively following February's military coup.
Being less bad is no longer good enough for HKRITA CEO
With light finally starting to appear at the end of the pandemic tunnel, Edwin Keh, CEO of the Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel (HKRITA), is in a philosophical mood. The industry must move away from doing less bad things and refocus on doing more good things, he tells just-style, with solutions lying further upstream and downstream than ever before.
Why sustainability must drive fashion's Covid reset
The Covid-19 pandemic has presented the apparel industry with an opportunity to pause, reflect and rethink its future. Winners in this new post-Covid world will be those that reset with sustainability in mind – shifting to more circular business models that move away from the traditional 'take-make-waste' system and allow for more transparency along the supply chain with greater cohesion between brands and suppliers.
Bangladesh garment factories relieved at lockdown exemption
Bangladesh is to enter a week-long lockdown starting today (14 April), but garment-producing factories will be exempt from closure under government direction – a move one business owner says will bring much needed relief to the already fragile apparel sector, presently undergoing a "critical moment" in its recovery.
Coup continues to disrupt Made in Myanmar garments
The Myanmar clothing industry is continuing to struggle to operate effectively as political unrest continues following the seizure of power by the country's military earlier this year.
Muji responds to concerns over Xinjiang cotton sourcing
Japanese fashion retailer Muji has moved to downplay concerns over its decision to continue to use cotton sourced from Xinjiang, claiming on-site audits are carried out at the cotton farms it uses.
