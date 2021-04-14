TZP Group acquires maternity brand Kindred Bravely
By Hannah Abdulla | 14 April 2021
Multi-strategy private equity firm TZP Group has announced that TZP Small Cap Partners II, LP has acquired a majority stake in Kindred Bravely, a provider of maternity and nursing basics apparel.
Launched in 2015, Kindred Bravely is a digitally-native, direct-to-consumer brand focused on basics apparel for pregnant and nursing mothers. The company's products span multiple categories, including bras, loungewear, underwear, and sleepwear.
"Kindred Bravely is an incredible brand with a loyal and growing customer base," said Dan Gaspar, partner at TZP. "We are excited to partner with the Akersons and the Kindred Bravely team as the company continues its rapid growth trajectory."
"We are so glad to be partnering with TZP," said founder Deeanne Akerson, who along with her husband Garret will continue as co-CEOs and maintain a significant stake in the business. "We met with many of the professionals at TZP and were impressed by their 'Partner of Choice' culture and their ability to add value through their extensive experience in direct-to-consumer brands."
