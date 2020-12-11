More than 200 US-based companies and organisations, including Patagonia and Wolverine Worldwide, are calling for the inclusion of the Miscellaneous Tariff Bill (MTB) in the upcoming omnibus spending package.

The MTB temporarily reduces or eliminates duties on US imports of inputs for domestic manufacturing and specific finished products that are not made in the US. Most of the products covered by the MTB are chemicals, but textiles, apparel and footwear are included as well.

Tariff relief under two-year-old Miscellaneous Tariff Bill Act of 2018 will expire on 31 December 2020. It has boosted US GDP annually by as much as $3.3bn and output annually by as much as $6.3bn, according to the US International Trade Commission.

However, in a letter earlier this month to House and Senate leaders, the organisations say that based on analyses by the National Association of Manufacturers, the MTB would eliminate import tariffs of more than $1.5bn over the next three years, bolstering manufacturers and other businesses in the United States – especially small and medium-sized manufacturers.

"If the MTB is not passed this year, manufacturers and other businesses will pay more than $1.3m per day starting in January in out-of-date, distortive and anticompetitive import tariffs on products not made in the United States or not available in domestic markets," they add.

Also urging Congress to include the MTB in the upcoming omnibus spending package are the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA), Birla Cellulose / Multifibers & Yarns USA, Buhler Quality Yarns, Fila USA, LaCrosse Footwear, Lenzing Fibers and WL Gore & Associates.