US pumps $8m into tackling forced labour in cotton supply chains
By Beth Wright | 11 February 2021
The US Department of Labor has awarded US$8m across two projects aimed at boosting traceability of cotton and textile supply chains to rid them of forced and child labour.
Two $4m awards for cooperative agreements have been awarded to Verité Inc and Elevate Limited to implement technical assistance projects to increase the downstream tracing of goods made by child or forced labour.
The award to Verité will support pilot upstream tracing of raw cotton, thread/yarn and textiles in India, while Elevate's award will support pilot tracing in supply chains for cotton in Pakistan and cobalt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
"Detecting child labour and forced labour in complex supply chains can be a daunting challenge," the US Department of Labor said. "Fragmented and dispersed global-sourcing operations sometimes makes supply chains opaque, and research shows the risk of exploitative labour practices increases greatly in activities such as extraction of raw material and agricultural work, as they support other industries."
The grant is made available through the department's Bureau of International Labor Affairs, whose mission is to promote a fair global playing field for workers in the US and around the world by enforcing trade commitments, strengthening labour standards and combating international child labour, forced labor and human trafficking.
The US Department of Labor has also announced $8m in grants to engage cocoa cooperatives to combat child labour in Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana, and a $4.5 million cooperative agreement to reduce child labour in Madagascar's mica-producing communities.
