just-style's round-up of Q2 apparel and footwear industry results

In the latest second-quarter filings from US apparel and footwear brands and retailers, the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic and widespread store closures can be clearly seen. Crocs booked a 44% rise in profit during the quarter despite a tumble in global revenues, while Steve Madden has recorded a 68.2% drop in sales. Elsewhere, Skechers USA saw sales tumble 42% – but an e-commerce sales surge of 428%.

Crocs, Inc

CEO Andrew Rees said the footwear firm delivered exceptional performance in its Americas and e-commerce businesses and increased profit despite a very challenging environment in the second quarter. Global revenues were US$331.5m for the period to 30 June, declining 7.6% from the second quarter of 2019, or 6% on a constant currency basis. Four out of five of its key geographies delivered revenue growth – United States, Korea, China, and Germany. Global e-commerce revenue increased by 67.7% with strong growth in all regions, while wholesale revenue declined 19.5% and retail revenue declined 41.8% due to Covid-19 related store closures. Retail comparable store sales on a constant currency basis grew 10.5% upon re-opening. Net income in the quarter, meanwhile, increased by more than 44% to $56.6m from $39.2m last year. Gross margin was 54.3%, an increase of 150 basis points from last year's second quarter. Adjusted gross margin was 55.2%, which excludes $3.2m or 100 basis points of non-recurring expenditures for Covid-19-related inventory charges in Asia and costs related to Crocs' US distribution centre.

Steve Madden

Steve Madden has posted a 68.2% tumble in revenue to US$142.8m for the second quarter ended 30 June, compared to $449.6m in the same period of 2019. Revenue for the wholesale business decreased 72.5% to $100m, including a 72.8% decline in wholesale footwear and a 71.5% decline in wholesale accessories/apparel. Retail revenue was down 49.2% to $41.4m due to the closure of the vast majority of the company's stores for most or all of the quarter, partially offset by 88% revenue growth on stevemadden.com in the second quarter. Net loss attributable to the firm amounted to $16.6m, compared to net income of $36.6m in the prior year's second quarter. Adjusted net loss was $14.7m, compared to adjusted net income of $39.5m last time. Gross margin was 39.1% compared to 37.8% in the same period last year.

Rocky Brands, Inc

Rocky Brands said net sales for the second quarter ended 30 June declined 9.3% to US$56.2m, compared to $62m in the prior-year period. Net income fell to $2.4m from $3.2m last year. Adjusted net income, which excludes expenses related to the temporary closure of the company's manufacturing facilities due to Covid-19, was $3.2m. Gross margin, meanwhile, was flat at 34.6%, while adjusted gross margin was 36.4%. The 180 basis point increase was driven primarily by a higher percentage of retail sales, which carry higher gross margins than wholesale and military sales, and higher retail margins year over year, partially offset by lower wholesale and military margins compared to 2019.

CEO Jason Brooks said: "As lockdown restrictions began to ease in many areas of the country midway through the second quarter, we experienced a significant pick up in weekly sell-through at retail. Given the circumstances, we are pleased with our recent performance and encouraged as this momentum has carried into July."

Carter's, Inc

Carter's has posted net income of US$8.2m for the second quarter ended 27 June, compared to $43.9m in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted net income was $23.6m, compared to $43.4m a year ago. Net sales, meanwhile, fell $219.5m, or 29.9%, to $514.9m, driven by the closure of the company's stores and decreased sales to certain wholesale customers as a result of disruptions related to Covid-19. The decline was partially offset by strong e-commerce channel growth. Comparable e-commerce sales in the US and Canada grew 101% and 194%, respectively. CEO Michael Casey said the firm had a strong finish to the second quarter. "Thankfully, the disruption to our business due to the pandemic and related store closures was less meaningful than we expected," he added.

Skechers USA

Footwear retailer Skechers USA saw second quarter sales tumble 42% to US$729.5m as markets around the world closed – with international business down 37.8% and domestic sales dropping 47.3%. Its international sales declines were partially offset by an 11.5% increase in China sales. It also registered a 428.2% surge in company-owned e-commerce sales. For the three months to 3 June, the Manhattan Beach, California-based business posted a net loss of $68.1m versus profits of $75.2m a year earlier. "Despite the challenges of the second quarter, we are optimistic about the early-stage recovery we are seeing in much of our business, including a return to growth in China and the explosive growth of our e-commerce channel," said CFO John Vandemore.

Tilly's, Inc

Tilly's has booked a drop of 9.4% in total comparable net sales for the second quarter to US$101.8m from $112.4m a year earlier due to store closures as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Comparable store net sales from physical stores slumped 37.4% to $60.7m, while net sales from e-commerce jumped 165.9% to $41.2m. In a business update, the retailer said, as of 15 July, the company was required to close 28 of its California-based indoor mall store locations, leaving 203 stores, or 85%, of its total 239 stores open to the public. It added it may be required to close additional stores at any point in time, within or outside of California.

Levi Strauss & Co

Jeans giant Levi Strauss & Co recorded a net loss for the second quarter ended 24 May of US$363.5m. The figure reflects $242m in pre-tax restructuring charges and inventory costs and other charges recorded in connection with Covid-19 business disruptions. It compares to net income of $28.2m a year ago. Adjusted net loss was $192m, compared to an adjusted net income of $69m last year. Gross margin narrowed 19.2 percentage points to 34% from 53% in the same quarter of the prior year. Net revenues of $497.5m tumbled 62% on a reported basis and 61% on a constant-currency basis, excluding $41m in unfavourable currency effects. This was down from $1.31bn last time. The decline was due to the approximate ten-week closure of the substantial majority of the company's and its franchise and wholesale customers' retail locations in the Americas and Europe, as well as in most of Asia outside greater China and Korea as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. By the end of May, only a portion of these doors had reopened. The decrease was partially offset by the company's e-commerce business which grew 25% for the quarter, with sequential month-over-month acceleration to nearly 80% growth for the month of May. In Europe, net revenues dropped 68% on a reported basis to $129m, while in the Americas, net revenues were down 59% to $283m. In Asia, net revenues fell 61% to $86m.

Meanwhile, Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh has outlined plans to slash the company's non-retail, non-manufacturing workforce by about 700 positions, or roughly 15%. The move is expected to generate annualised savings of $100m.