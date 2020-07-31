US Q2 in brief – Under Armour, Columbia Sportswear, HanesBrands
By just-style | 31 July 2020
just-style's round-up of Q2 apparel and footwear industry results
In the latest second-quarter filings from US apparel and footwear brands and retailers, the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic and widespread store closures can be clearly seen. Columbia Sportswear has reported a net loss of US$50.7m, while both HanesBrands and Crocs have booked profit increases, despite a fall in sales. Elsewhere, Steve Madden has recorded a 68.2% drop in revenue.
Under Armour
CEO of Under Armour Patrik Frisk said while the US sportswear brand performed better than expected during the second quarter, it still experienced a significant decline in revenue across all markets. Revenue was down 41% in the three months to 30 June to $708m. Wholesale revenue decreased 58% to $299m, while direct-to-consumer revenue was down 13% to $368m. North America sales fell by 45% to $450m, while revenue from the international business decreased 34% to $224m. Within the international business, revenue dropped 39% in EMEA, by 20% in Asia-Pacific, and by 72% in Latin America. By segment, apparel revenue tumbled 42% to $426m, footwear sales were down by 35% to $185m, and accessories revenue declined 47% to $56m. Net loss, meanwhile, was $183m, compared to $17.4m in the prior-year period. Adjusted net loss was $141m. Gross margin increased 280 basis points to 49.3%, driven by channel mix which benefitted from significantly lower sales to the off-price channel, as well as a higher mix of direct-to-consumer sales, partially offset by the negative impacts from Covid-19 related discounting.
Frisk noted Under Armour is encouraged by some of the momentum experienced in June and July but remains appropriately cautious with respect to the balance of 2020.
Columbia Sportswear
Columbia Sportswear has reported a net loss of US$50.7m for the second quarter ended 30 June, compared to net income of $23m for the comparable period in 2019. Net sales tumbled 40% to $316.6m from $526.2m a year ago, while gross margin contracted 200 basis points to 46.2% from 48.2% last time. CEO Tim Boyle said second quarter sales and profitability declines clearly reflect the global effects of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic but highlighted the firm's e-commerce growth, which increased 72% year-over-year.
Although uncertainty remains unprecedented, Columbia said it expects sales volume to stay below prior year levels for the balance of the year. Absent further deterioration in trends due to the ongoing pandemic, the second quarter is expected to be the steepest year-over-year quarterly percent decline in net sales of the year.
HanesBrands
US apparel manufacturer HanesBrands has reported net sales of US$1.74bn for the second quarter ended 27 June, compared with $1.76bn a year ago. The year-ago quarter included net sales of $119m from the now exited C9 Champion mass programme and the DKNY intimate apparel license. Excluding the exited programmes and foreign exchange rates, total constant-currency net sales for second-quarter 2020 increased 7%. Apparel sales and protective garment sales both exceeded the company's base-case scenario for the quarter, with Hanes selling $752m in protective garments globally. On a rebased comparison to a year ago, second-quarter global online sales, meanwhile, increased more than 70% through company e-commerce websites, retailer websites, large internet pure-plays, and business-to-business customers. Excluding sales of protective garments, approximately 30% of total sales in the quarter were through the online channel. Net income in the period increased 7.8% to $161.2m from $149.6m a year ago.
Absent a slowdown of store reopenings or recurrence of store closures, Hanes anticipates sequential improvement of sales declines in the third and fourth quarters. In addition, excluding the potential for additional government contracts, it estimates that it could sell more than $150m of protective garments in the second half of 2020.
Crocs, Inc
CEO Andrew Rees said the footwear firm delivered exceptional performance in its Americas and e-commerce businesses and increased profit despite a very challenging environment in the second quarter. Global revenues were US$331.5m for the period to 30 June, declining 7.6% from the second quarter of 2019, or 6% on a constant currency basis. Four out of five of its key geographies delivered revenue growth – United States, Korea, China, and Germany. Global e-commerce revenue increased by 67.7% with strong growth in all regions, while wholesale revenue declined 19.5% and retail revenue declined 41.8% due to Covid-19 related store closures. Retail comparable store sales on a constant currency basis grew 10.5% upon re-opening. Net income in the quarter, meanwhile, increased by more than 44% to $56.6m from $39.2m last year. Gross margin was 54.3%, an increase of 150 basis points from last year's second quarter. Adjusted gross margin was 55.2%, which excludes $3.2m or 100 basis points of non-recurring expenditures for Covid-19-related inventory charges in Asia and costs related to Crocs' US distribution centre.
Steve Madden has posted a 68.2% tumble in revenue to US$142.8m for the second quarter ended 30 June, compared to $449.6m in the same period of 2019. Revenue for the wholesale business decreased 72.5% to $100m, including a 72.8% decline in wholesale footwear and a 71.5% decline in wholesale accessories/apparel. Retail revenue was down 49.2% to $41.4m due to the closure of the vast majority of the company's stores for most or all of the quarter, partially offset by 88% revenue growth on stevemadden.com in the second quarter. Net loss attributable to the firm amounted to $16.6m, compared to net income of $36.6m in the prior year's second quarter. Adjusted net loss was $14.7m, compared to adjusted net income of $39.5m last time. Gross margin was 39.1% compared to 37.8% in the same period last year.
Rocky Brands, Inc
Rocky Brands said net sales for the second quarter ended 30 June declined 9.3% to US$56.2m, compared to $62m in the prior-year period. Net income fell to $2.4m from $3.2m last year. Adjusted net income, which excludes expenses related to the temporary closure of the company's manufacturing facilities due to Covid-19, was $3.2m. Gross margin, meanwhile, was flat at 34.6%, while adjusted gross margin was 36.4%. The 180 basis point increase was driven primarily by a higher percentage of retail sales, which carry higher gross margins than wholesale and military sales, and higher retail margins year over year, partially offset by lower wholesale and military margins compared to 2019.
CEO Jason Brooks said: "As lockdown restrictions began to ease in many areas of the country midway through the second quarter, we experienced a significant pick up in weekly sell-through at retail. Given the circumstances, we are pleased with our recent performance and encouraged as this momentum has carried into July."
Carter's, Inc
Carter's has posted net income of US$8.2m for the second quarter ended 27 June, compared to $43.9m in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted net income was $23.6m, compared to $43.4m a year ago. Net sales, meanwhile, fell $219.5m, or 29.9%, to $514.9m, driven by the closure of the company's stores and decreased sales to certain wholesale customers as a result of disruptions related to Covid-19. The decline was partially offset by strong e-commerce channel growth. Comparable e-commerce sales in the US and Canada grew 101% and 194%, respectively. CEO Michael Casey said the firm had a strong finish to the second quarter. "Thankfully, the disruption to our business due to the pandemic and related store closures was less meaningful than we expected," he added.
Footwear retailer Skechers USA saw second quarter sales tumble 42% to US$729.5m as markets around the world closed – with international business down 37.8% and domestic sales dropping 47.3%. Its international sales declines were partially offset by an 11.5% increase in China sales. It also registered a 428.2% surge in company-owned e-commerce sales. For the three months to 3 June, the Manhattan Beach, California-based business posted a net loss of $68.1m versus profits of $75.2m a year earlier. "Despite the challenges of the second quarter, we are optimistic about the early-stage recovery we are seeing in much of our business, including a return to growth in China and the explosive growth of our e-commerce channel," said CFO John Vandemore.
Tilly's, Inc
Tilly's has booked a drop of 9.4% in total comparable net sales for the second quarter to US$101.8m from $112.4m a year earlier due to store closures as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Comparable store net sales from physical stores slumped 37.4% to $60.7m, while net sales from e-commerce jumped 165.9% to $41.2m. In a business update, the retailer said, as of 15 July, the company was required to close 28 of its California-based indoor mall store locations, leaving 203 stores, or 85%, of its total 239 stores open to the public. It added it may be required to close additional stores at any point in time, within or outside of California.
Levi Strauss & Co
Jeans giant Levi Strauss & Co recorded a net loss for the second quarter ended 24 May of US$363.5m. The figure reflects $242m in pre-tax restructuring charges and inventory costs and other charges recorded in connection with Covid-19 business disruptions. It compares to net income of $28.2m a year ago. Adjusted net loss was $192m, compared to an adjusted net income of $69m last year. Gross margin narrowed 19.2 percentage points to 34% from 53% in the same quarter of the prior year. Net revenues of $497.5m tumbled 62% on a reported basis and 61% on a constant-currency basis, excluding $41m in unfavourable currency effects. This was down from $1.31bn last time. The decline was due to the approximate ten-week closure of the substantial majority of the company's and its franchise and wholesale customers' retail locations in the Americas and Europe, as well as in most of Asia outside greater China and Korea as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. By the end of May, only a portion of these doors had reopened. The decrease was partially offset by the company's e-commerce business which grew 25% for the quarter, with sequential month-over-month acceleration to nearly 80% growth for the month of May. In Europe, net revenues dropped 68% on a reported basis to $129m, while in the Americas, net revenues were down 59% to $283m. In Asia, net revenues fell 61% to $86m.
Meanwhile, Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh has outlined plans to slash the company's non-retail, non-manufacturing workforce by about 700 positions, or roughly 15%. The move is expected to generate annualised savings of $100m.
Sectors: Apparel, Finance, Footwear, Retail
Companies: Steven Madden, Levi Strauss & Co, Columbia Sportswear Company, Rocky Brands Inc, Skechers USA Inc, Crocs Inc, HanesBrands
Create sourcing plans that work
Find new apparel sourcing destinations, assess trade flows and manage tariffs. All in one place.
RESEARCH
Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
Columbia Sportswear Company (CSC) is an apparel and footwear company. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment for men, kids, women and youth. It off...
RESEARCH
Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
Columbia Sportswear Co (CSC) is an apparel and footwear company. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment for men, kids, women and youth. The company...
RESEARCH
Crocs Inc (CROX) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
Crocs Inc (Crocs) designs, manufactures, markets and distributes footwear and accessories for men, women and children. The company’s product portfolio comprises sandals, boots, flats, sneakers, and ac...
RESEARCH
Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
Hanesbrands Inc (Hanesbrands) is an apparel manufacturing company that produces, distributes and markets active wear, lingerie, casual wear, and underwear. It also offers bras, panties, socks, t-shirt...
Most Popular
Insights
- Next bouncing back after feeling force of Covid-19
- Safety concerns drive antiviral fabric development
- Tackling GHG emissions in fashion supply chains
- Ascena files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
- Does the clothing supply chain need to reset?
News
- US Q2 in brief – Under Armour, Columbia Sportswear
- VF Corp to open first multi-brand retail store
- Nike shelves plans for Arizona facility
- Apparel significantly impacting biodiversity loss
- Nike backs new net zero global initiative
Market research
- COVID-19 Impact on Ecommerce - Thematic Research
- Li & Fung Ltd (494) - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Sustainability - The Most Important Theme for 2020 - Thematic research
- Apparel & Non-Apparel Manufacturing Global Industry Guide 2014-2023
Oops! This article is copy protected.
Why can’t I copy the text on this page?
The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.
How do I become a group member?
To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..