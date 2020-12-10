The latest third-quarter filings from US apparel and footwear brands and retailers are a mixed bag, with some companies beginning to recover from the market disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, while others are continuing to struggle. Citi Trends is back in the black, while Zumiez saw net income jump by more than 50%. Elsewhere, G-III Apparel Group remains on track to close all Wilsons Leather and GH Bass stores by the end of January, while Oxford Industries has moved to a net loss and announced plans to exit its legacy Lanier Apparel business.