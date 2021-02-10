just-style's round-up of Q4 apparel and footwear industry results

The latest fourth-quarter filings from US apparel and footwear brands and retailers show that while some companies are beginning to recover from the market disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, others are continuing to struggle.

HanesBrands

US apparel manufacturer HanesBrands reported a 2.8% rise in net sales to US$1.8bn for the fourth quarter ended 2 January, compared with $1.75bn a year prior. The company booked $28m in revenue from personal protective garments (PPE) globally. US innerwear sales, excluding PPE, increased 13%, while US activewear marked its third consecutive quarter of sequential improvement, led by a strong performance at Champion. Revenue increased 7% on a rebased basis, driven by growth in the online, wholesale, and distributor channels. International revenue, meanwhile, increased 2%. Excluding $6m in PPE sales, core international revenue increased 1%. On a constant currency basis, international sales declined by about 3%. Fourth-quarter GAAP net loss totaled $332m, compared to net income of $185m in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income excluding after-tax charges of $467m, totalled $135m.

During the quarter, HanesBrands completed a comprehensive business assessment and began implementing its Full Potential plan. As part of the implementation, it determined that it no longer views PPE as a long-term growth opportunity. It has also announced plans to explore strategic alternatives for its European innerwear business in order to further simplify its operations.

Urban Outfitters, Inc

Urban Outfitters has announced a 6.9% decline in total company net sales for the three months ended 31 January over the same period last year to US$1.09bn. Comparable retail segment net sales decreased 7% due to negative retail store net sales as stronger conversion rates could not offset the reduced store traffic caused by the coronavirus pandemic and related occupancy restrictions. Lower store net sales were partially offset by strong double-digit growth in digital channel sales. By brand, comparable rretail segment net sales increased 6% at Free People and decreased 6% at Urban Outfitters and 11% at the Anthropologie Group. Wholesale segment net sales decreased 7%.

"I am pleased to report that all three brands registered nice improvement in 'comp' sales trends in January from that delivered during the holiday period," said CEO Richard Hayne. "We are particularly pleased with how well the brands transitioned into February. Customer reaction to our spring assortments has been quite strong and 'comps' for the first week of the new fiscal year were positive at each brand."

Shoe Carnival

Reporting its preliminary results for the fourth quarter ended 30 January, Shoe Carnival said net sales increased to about US$253.9m from $239.9m last year. Comparable store sales were up by about 6.4%, on top of a 3.2% gain in the prior-year period. CEO Cliff Sifford said the company's record fourth-quarter results capped off an unprecedented year.

Kohl's

Department store retailer Kohl's said fourth-quarter earnings are set to exceed company expectations, with significant improvement from the third quarter. Preliminary results show total revenue declined about 10%, including a comparable sales decrease of 11%, marking the third consecutive quarter of sequential improvement. CEO Michelle Gass said digital sales growth remained strong, up more than 20%, and accounted for more than 40% of net sales, with stores playing a critical role in supporting the heightened demand.

Columbia Sportswear Company

Columbia Sportswear's net sales decreased 4% to US$915.7m in the quarter, from $954.9m a year ago. In the direct-to-consumer channel, e-commerce net sales increased 41% year-over-year while brick and mortar store traffic and sales trends improved sequentially but remained well below prior-year levels. Net income for the period to 31 December was down 16% on last year to $95.8m, while gross margin expanded 50 basis points to 50.6% from 50.1% for the comparable period in 2019.

For the full year, net sales fell 18% to $2.5bn, while net income tumbled 67% to $108m from $330.5m last time. Gross margin contracted 90 basis points to 48.9% of net sales from 49.8% of net sales in 2019. For full-year 2021, Columbia expects net sales of $2.95-$3bn, representing a net sales growth of 18-20%, and operating income of $320-$346m, representing operating margin of 10.8-11.5%.

Skechers USA

Footwear retailer Skechers USA saw fourth-quarter net sales decline by 0.5% year-over-year to US$1.32bn as a result of a 2.8% decrease in domestic sales, partially offset by a 1.1% increase internationally. Domestic declines were driven by lower retail sales partially offset by growth of 142.7% in e-commerce and growth in the wholesale channel. Net earnings for the period ended 31 December were down 10.4% to $53.3m from $59.5m a year ago and include a one-time tax benefit of $15.9m. Gross margin, meanwhile, increased 102 basis points to 48.9%, rising in all segments, driven by a favourable mix of international and e-commerce sales and average selling price increases in domestic wholesale.

Full-year sales decreased 11.9%, reflecting the impact of the global pandemic on the company's businesses worldwide. Gross margin of 47.6% was relatively flat to the prior year, while net earnings were $98.6m, compared to $346.6m last time.

Levi Strauss & Co

Jeans giant Levi Strauss & Co posted a 12% decline in net revenues to US$1.39bn for the fourth quarter ended 29 November. Even so, the drop marked a significant improvement on the third-quarter net revenues decline of 27%. Direct-to-consumer revenue slipped 5% on a reported basis, as company e-commerce revenue increased 38% with growth across all regions, partially offsetting a decline in brick-and-mortar store revenues. Global digital revenues, which include e-commerce sites as well as the online business of its pure-play and traditional wholesale customers, grew 34% compared to last year, and comprised about 23% of fourth-quarter 2020 revenues, up from 15% a year ago. Net income, meanwhile, tumbled 41% to $57m from $96m a year ago. Gross margin increased 100 basis points to 55.3%, the company's highest fourth-quarter gross margin in its recent history.

For the full year, Levi Strauss swung to a net loss of $127m, compared to net income of $395m a year earlier. Net revenues dropped 22.7% to $4.45bn, down from $5.76bn a year earlier.