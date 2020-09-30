Vietnam garment exports could face EAEU safeguard duties
Textile and garment exports from Vietnam to the EAEU may face safeguard duties this year as volumes to the bloc are at risk of exceeding the trigger set under the Vietnam-EAEU freee trade agreement.
Get full access to all content, just $1 for 30 days
just-style gives you the widest apparel and textile market coverage.
Paid just-style members have unlimited access to all our exclusive content - including 20 years of archives.
I am so confident you will love complete access to our content that today I can offer you 30 days access for $1.
It’s our best ever membership offer – just for you.
Leonie Barrie, editor of just-style
Create sourcing plans that work
Find new apparel sourcing destinations, assess trade flows and manage tariffs. All in one place.
Most Popular
Insights
- Malaysia apparel sector recovery remains elusive
- The case for chemical recycling of cellulosics
- Boohoo to boost compliance as probe finds failings
- Second-hand retailers' product and pricing trends
- Digital wage payments must be scaled post-pandemic
News
- Ralph Lauren among names to sue over China tariffs
- GMAC files lawsuit seeking EU decision annulment
- Patagonia names new CEO and brand chief
- Asos unveils first circular fashion collection
- Fashion brands failing to provide a living wage
Market research
- Womenswear in United Kingdom (UK) - Sector Overview, Brand Shares, Market Size and Forecast to 2024 (adjusted for COVID-19 impact)
- Womenswear in United States - Sector Overview, Brand Shares, Market Size and Forecast to 2024 (adjusted for COVID-19 impact)
- Sustainability - The Most Important Theme for 2020 - Thematic research
- Li & Fung Ltd (494) - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Targeting Consumers at Home - Coronavirus (COVID-19) Case Study
Oops! This article is copy protected.
Why can’t I copy the text on this page?
The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.
How do I become a group member?
To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..