Walmart enters fashion resale market with ThredUp
By Beth Wright | 27 May 2020
This partnership is the retailer's latest move to establish Walmart.com as a destination for fashion
Walmart is entering the secondhand apparel market through a new partnership with online resale store ThredUp as the US retail giant looks to enhance its offering amid a bid to establish Walmart.com as a destination for fashion.
Starting today (27 May), consumers can shop 750,000 pre-owned items across women's and children's clothing, accessories, footwear, and handbags online, with brands including Calvin Klein, Gap, Nike, Coach, and Michael Kors.
The products have been evaluated and selected by ThredUp for sale based on their overall quality and condition. Only pre-owned garments and shoes deemed "new" or "like new" by ThredUp are available on Walmart.com. "Gently used" accessories and handbags are also available.
"This partnership is our latest move to establish Walmart.com as a destination for fashion and offer customers the pre-owned items they might be looking for," Denise Incandela, head of fashion, Walmart US e-commerce, said in a blog post.
"We know that customers, especially millennials, are interested in shopping resale clothing. In fact, according to ThredUp's upcoming '2020 Annual Resale Report', 70% of consumers have bought or are now willing to buy secondhand."
She added customers will have the added benefit of Walmart's free shipping threshold on orders over US$35 and free returns to Walmart stores or ThredUp, perks that have not been available to ThredUp customers before.
The move boosts Walmart's online fashion offering and follows the addition of about 1,000 brands to its online assortment, including national brands like Champion, Jordache, and Levi Strauss. The retailer also offers private label brands Time and Tru, Terra & Sky, Wonder Nation, and George.
Last week, Walmart said it is to wind-down the operations of its Jet.com brand just four years after its purchase. The company bought Jet.com in a US$3bn cash deal in August 2016 in a move to grow its online business at a faster rate and reach more millennial customers. It has since bought other digital businesses such as menswear firm Bonobos.
