Westmoor Manufacturing, a Western wear maker of brands such as Panhandle, Rock & Roll Denim and Powder River, has invested in a new Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution to help improve efficiencies and standardise processes.

Founded in 1946, Westmoor Manufacturing began by selling its trademark pearl-snap Western shirts and today operates its three western apparel brands.

The company was using email, spreadsheets, and pdf files in product development and was looking to modernise throughout.

Following a comprehensive PLM search, with the help of an internal selection team comprised of members from Westmoor's design, technical design, and import/supply chain teams, it selected Centric Software's PLM solution and is working closely with the firm in taking a step-by-step approach to implementation.

Liz Enoch, technical design and production manager at Westmoor, notes some of the firm's main business challenges are communication and speed-to-market. "We are looking to Centric PLM to be the system of record. All information will be entered in PLM and flow through to our newly upgraded eComm and ERP systems."