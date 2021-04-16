Wrangler unveils global sustainability platform
By Beth Wright | 16 April 2021
The brand is building off the steps it has already taken toward a more sustainable future and has set ambitious goals as part of the WeCare Wrangler platform, which can be found at the Wrangler website
US denim brand Wrangler has developed a new platform that outlines its sustainability targets and launched a new eco-friendly green jean offering.
The WeCare Wrangler sustainability platform builds off the steps Wrangler has already taken and sets out its sustainability goals:
- 100% preferred chemistry in throughout its supply chain by 2023
- 100% renewable energy powering all owned and operated facilities by 2025
- 100% sustainable cotton by 2025
- 50% reduction in water usage by 2030
The platform explains how the brand aims to reach these targets and focuses on the three key areas of planet, product, and people.
Coinciding with the launch is the new Retro Green Jean assortment, which improves on favourite Wrangler styles with a variety of natural fibres, recycled hardware, and eco-friendly materials.
"It matters to Wrangler what's in our clothing. Our process for creating apparel that consumers are passionate about starts with respect for both for the planet and the people who call it home," says Tom Waldron, EVP, global brand president of Wrangler. "The WeCare Wrangler sustainability platform will act as our roadmap as we help lead the industry toward meaningful change that creates more positive environmental and social impacts."
Among strategic alliances to help propel apparel development forward, it has signed onto the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's Jeans Redesign guidelines, and joined its Make Fashion Circular initiative to ensure clothes are made from safe and renewable materials, new business models increase their use, and old clothes are turned into new.
