French ready-to-wear brand Zadig&Voltaire is upgrading to a cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution to manage its end-to-end fashion processes.

The company, which has operations in more than 30 countries, is to deploy Infor CloudSuite Fashion.

"Our objective: to put in place the right tools to support and accompany the company's growth, both in terms of manufacturing and distribution," says Fabien Delivré, Zadig&Voltaire's new IT director in charge of the project.

"As our teams are young, with a real appetite for digital, we wanted to move quickly so we could free our employees from many low value-added tasks and let them focus on their respective core businesses."

Three main principles guided the implementation: making simple functional choices to encourage teams to adopt the solution, opting for a standard product for ease of maintenance, and redesigning processes to adapt them to the tool, thereby aligning the entire organisation with market best practices. The company also wanted a standard product to allow quick implementation.

Ultimately, more than 250 users will use the solution, with functions including the management of purchases and suppliers, associated orders, the allocation of goods and the orchestration of the supply chain.

The brand offers two major collections per year, with five new products arriving between these two high points and 10 capsule collections throughout the year.

In parallel with the Infor project, Zadig&Voltaire is working on an internal data hub that will be interfaced with all the IT solutions. A gradual data switchover is planned for early 2021.