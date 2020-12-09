US apparel imports from China rebound in October
By Beth Wright | 9 December 2020
China saw shipment volumes rise 11.16% year-on-year in October to 1.03bn MM2
The volume of US apparel imports continued its upward trajectory in October, both on a monthly and year-on-year basis, as retailers continued to recover from the pandemic lockdown and began to stock up for the holiday season. While shipment volumes from China were down on those a month earlier, the sourcing powerhouse saw exports to the US increase on a year-on-year basis for the first time in 14 months.
The latest figures from the Department of Commerce's Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA) show the volume of US apparel imports from all sources were up 2.4% month-on-month in October to 2.52bn million square meters (MM2). This compares to 2.46bn MM2 the month before and comes amid a year-on-year rise in shipment volume but a decline in value.
The figures for October show a 5.17% increase in volume against the same month last year and a 6.9% drop in value to $6.93bn. In terms of individual supplier countries, six of the top-ten saw their exports to the US increase on a year-on-year basis, with the largest coming from Pakistan at 27.38% to 68m MM2.
China, by far the largest supplier of textiles and apparel to the US, booked the fourth-largest year-on-year gain in shipment volumes at 11.16% to 1.03bn MM2. The increase marks China's first monthly year-on-year increase since August of last year. Volumes were, however, down from 1.04bn MM2 last month.
The second-largest supplier, Vietnam, saw shipments edge up by 0.41% year-on-year to 359m MM2. This compares to a 4.8% increase last month to 362m MM2.
Of the remaining top-ten, Bangladesh, the third-largest supplier of clothing to the US, recorded the second-highest gain at 17.23% to 196m MM2. Cambodia was close behind in terms of year-on-year increases, with a 16.06% rise in shipment volumes to 119m MM2.
India was the only other country to record a rise at 8.99% to 97m MM2.
The largest decline was from El Salvador, where volumes were down 12.92% to 56m MM2. Indonesia saw shipments fall 11.31% to 93m MM2, and Mexico by 4.83% to 60m MM2. Honduras recorded the smallest decline at 2.73% to 81m MM2.
Combined textile and apparel imports from all sources in October, meanwhile, were up 19.55% year-on-year to 7.46bn MM2, and in value terms dropped 2.1% to $9.65bn. Textiles alone recorded import growth of 28.49% to 4.94bn MM2, and in value terms were up 12.6% to $2.73bn.
All but one of the top-ten suppliers of textiles and apparel to the US saw shipment volumes improve on the year prior, with Indonesia recording the only decline. Turkey recorded the largest increase at 43.59% to 42 MM2, while China's was up 26.71% to 3.8bn MM2.
Apparel volumes - 12-month overview
|October
|November
|December
|January
|February
|March
|April
|May
|June
|July
|August
|September
|October
|China
|926
|679
|678
|827
|580
|274
|340
|393
|650
|853
|1040
|1040
|1028
|Vietnam
|357
|253
|293
|393
|335
|325
|245
|162
|267
|393
|348
|362
|359
|Bangladesh
|168
|141
|147
|219
|190
|194
|145
|61
|83
|152
|197
|161
|196
|Indonesia
|105
|67
|74
|106
|95
|99
|78
|45
|50
|72
|81
|72
|93
|Honduras
|84
|85
|89
|58
|81
|70
|5
|10
|31
|64
|82
|78
|81
|India
|90
|73
|69
|105
|111
|106
|66
|20
|28
|62
|82
|79
|97
|Cambodia
|103
|73
|74
|103
|95
|92
|64
|46
|60
|122
|108
|137
|119
|Mexico
|64
|58
|52
|57
|64
|63
|25
|41
|66
|67
|66
|60
|60
|El Salvador
|64
|51
|60
|42
|56
|55
|4
|6
|9
|48
|47
|59
|56
|Pakistan
|54
|53
|52
|59
|50
|55
|47
|20
|40
|50
|55
|59
|68
Source: The Department of Commerce's Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA)
Year-to-date
While monthly trade data is often volatile, with big swings from one month to the next, a broader view of the year so far shows the value of total US apparel and textile imports dropped 22.15% to $74.45bn year-to-date, from $95.64bn in the same period a year ago.
Drilling down, apparel imports fell 25.56% to $53.96bn in the ten months from January to October, while textiles slipped 11.47% to $20.49bn.
Only Cambodia saw apparel shipment volumes grow at 3.65% to 84m MM2. China booked the biggest fall at 42.33% to 12.8bn MM2.
Facts behind the figures
The Covid-19 pandemic has caused massive disruption to global supply chains. China, the world's largest producer of apparel and footwear and raw material inputs, was hit by factory closures in the early part of the year, which inevitably had a knock-on effect at garment suppliers in other major sourcing countries. But as the virus then spread across the globe, the next and biggest hit came when US demand slumped as retailers closed shops and cancelled or postponed orders.
For decades, China has been the go-to destination for high-quality, low-cost manufacturing, and has established itself as a key source of supply for almost all major industries.
However, the annual '2020 Fashion Industry Benchmarking Study' published by the United States Fashion Industry Association (USFIA) in August notes Covid-19 and the US-China trade war are pushing more US fashion companies to reduce their China exposure. While 'China plus Vietnam plus Many' remains the most popular sourcing model among respondents, around 29% indicate they are sourcing more from Vietnam than from China in 2020, up further from 25% in 2019.
Indeed, Vietnam and Bangladesh are expected to play a more significant role as primary apparel suppliers for the US market – figures that are borne out by the latest OTEXA numbers.
On a year-on-year basis, imports from most Asian markets including Vietnam, Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, and Pakistan rose. Pakistan, in particular, has reported the largest year-on-year gain in apparel shipment volumes for the last two months. It was also among the three countries which posted an increase in August.
In 2019, approximately one-third of world apparel exports came from Asian countries other than China, a record high since the 22.5% share recorded in 2009. One of the things that benefit Asian suppliers is their ability to vertically integrate supply chains because they are the leaders in apparel production.
But while clothing exports from Bangladesh and Vietnam, have grown, it is certainly not enough to suggest they will be the next China.
A recent study by the International Labour Organization (ILO) questioned 16 industry experts on how the pandemic will affect garment production systems and practices in Asia. While there remains little doubt among participating experts that Asia will remain the pre-eminent global production hub post-Covid-19, they say shifts could occur between countries as buyers adjust their sourcing strategies with risk becoming an increasingly important factor.
While nearshoring and onshoring have grown in importance for some buyers in recent years, study participants largely agreed the pandemic may not change ongoing trends in this regard.
Meanwhile, manufacturing activity in China continues to surge, reaching a decade high in November as the country continues to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. But rising demand is also contributing to an uptick in input costs and output charges.
Create sourcing plans that work
Find new apparel sourcing destinations, assess trade flows and manage tariffs. All in one place.
Most Popular
Insights
- Arcadia collapse – What went wrong?
- Demand for biomaterials far exceeding supply
- 10 trends set to shape the fashion sector in 2021
- Turkish denim major Mavi doubles down on growth
- US apparel imports from China rebound in October
News
- VF Corp opens first multi-brand retail store
- Gap advances on goal of 100% sustainable cotton
- Circular fashion could be US$5trn opportunity
- JCPenney exits Chapter 11 bankruptcy
- HKRITA, H&M Foundation further sustainability work
Market research
- Sustainability - The Most Important Theme for 2020 - Thematic research
- Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Fabric Development Inc - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- COVID-19 Impact on ASOS Plc and its future prospects
- Womenswear in Hong Kong - Sector Overview, Brand Shares, Market Size and Forecast to 2024 (adjusted for COVID-19 impact)
Oops! This article is copy protected.
Why can’t I copy the text on this page?
The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.
How do I become a group member?
To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..