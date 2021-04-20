Just Style - Apparel Sourcing & Textile Industry News & Analysis | just-style

Etsy’s $1.6bn Depop deal taps Gen Z shoppers
The acquisition of the fashion resale app will extend Etsy’s apparel sales and global focus.
Despite launching in the midst of the pandemic, the ninth and latest Better Work Egypt...
The United Kingdom has been given the green light to begin the process of joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trade treaty.
Textile, garment, shoe and leather workers in Lesotho have been on strike for nearly a month in an ongoing dispute over wages.
Government and industry leaders need a strategy to tackle household textile waste – and the technologies to implement circularity.
The Polylana yarn from Dutch startup The Movement is now available as 'Made in Europe' as the firm partners with its first spinners in Italy and Turkey.
Lululemon is eyeing full-year sales of up to $5.9bn on the back of a surge in net revenues for the first three months of fiscal 2021.
Blockchain technology is set to help leather chemicals and coatings company Stahl to drive supply chain transparency in the chemical industry.
Plans for a China domestic cotton standard, tackling household textile waste, and efforts to address forced labour.
Developing a practical transformational strategy
Here's why a transformational strategy concept is the best way forward for the global garment industry.
Xinjiang cotton controversy – Is a Chinese domestic standard on the cards?
China appears to be ramping up plans for a domestic cotton standard in a bid...
Charting a course for change on purchasing practices
The issue of poor purchasing practices continues to dog the global apparel industry. It's a...
The issue of poor purchasing practices has dogged the global apparel industry for two decades....