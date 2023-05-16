Image credit: kamilpetran, Shutterstock.

As the exclusive licensee of the Higg Index, Worldly will offer new capabilities, data, partnerships and services complementary to the Higg Index suite of tools. The first of which is announced today, an industry-first Factory Data Solution to capture real-time utility bill data from factories across the supply chain to help brands, retailers and manufacturers share energy, water and waste data.

As part of this new offering, Worldly is partnering with testing and certification company SGS. Fashion and consumer brands and manufacturers can more efficiently collect and validate energy, water and waste data from their utility bills in order to track and report on their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance and reduce their impacts – all through a single platform. The partnership with SGS will provide customers with third-party validation of factory utility and waste bill data collection, on-site and remote facility audits, Scope 3 carbon accounting, supplier engagement and emissions reduction efforts.

The move comes as more companies are coming under pressure to prove sustainability credentials.

While historically, many businesses have relied on collecting data annually, the new Factory Data Solution from Worldly allows companies to track and manage sustainability programmes and Scope 3 targets throughout the year with third-party validation. This expanded capability will help companies prepare for some of the most pressing regulations across the globe, such as the US SEC Climate Disclosure Act, New York Fashion Act, and the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive.

In March, the Sustainable Apparel Coalition announced a major update to the Higg Brand & Retail Module (BRM) to more effectively deliver on industry needs and drive positive impact.

The Higg BRM is a leading, holistic framework that creates an industry-specific method for brands and retailers to evaluate, report on and improve Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance along their global value chains.

It is one of the five tools that comprise the Higg Index that together assess the social and environmental performance of the value chain and the environmental impacts of products. They include Higg Facility Environmental Module (FEM), Higg Facility Social & Labor Module (FSLM), Higg Brand & Retail Module (BRM), Higg Materials Sustainability Index (MSI), and Higg Product Module (PM).

The SAC announced a review of the Higg Index suite of tools after it was deemed to be “misleading” by several European advertising watchdogs.

Last autumn, the SAC said it was continuing to explore ways to communicate environmental information to consumers after Forbrukertilsynet indicated claims in general, and based on Higg data, must be sufficiently documented and qualified.

In its update regarding the Higg BRM, the SAC said recent findings from it together with The Industry We Want, in partnership with Fair Wear, and the Ethical Trading Initiative (ETI), have revealed the apparel and footwear industry is not making fast enough progress on purchasing practices, supply chain wages and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. In order to drive the scale of transformation needed, brands and retailers need a clear and standardised picture of their environmental and social hotspots, to create a clear roadmap for transformation.