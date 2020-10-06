Levi Strauss rolls out SecondHand denim scheme
By Hannah Abdulla | 6 October 2020
Buying a used pair of Levi’s jeans through SecondHand is said to save approximately 80% of the CO2 emissions and 700 grams of waste compared to buying a new pair of Levi’s jeans
Levi Strauss & Co is launching what it claims is the first-of-its-kind buy-back programme for a global denim brand, enabling customers to purchase second-hand jeans and jackets on its website and turn in worn apparel at Levi's stores in exchange for a gift card towards a future purchase.
Set to launch in the US today (6 October), SecondHand is part of the denim giant 's larger commitment to making fashion sustainable and circular. Its stores will offer US$15-$25 for denim that can be resold and $30-$35 for vintage denim. For denim that is too worn, it will offer $5 towards a future purchase.
All of the items will then be available on its SecondHand marketplace priced between $30-$100.
The brand said it hoped the move would inspire more denim labels to introduce a similar offering.
"Repurposing and repairing clothes requires minimal additional energy input, no water, and no dyes to make more jeans. Buying a used pair of Levi's jeans through SecondHand saves approximately 80% of the CO2 emissions and 700 grams of waste compared to buying a new pair of Levi's jeans," says Jennifer Sey, Levi's chief marketing officer.
Levi Strauss says getting consumers to look at second-hand, or vintage, with a new lens is essential because the fashion industry is continuing to produce an unprecedented number of garments every year. And recycling rates are still low: approximately less than 1% of the world's textile waste is recycled into new garments.
"While we are excited to partner with emerging technologies to recycle more of our denim in the manufacturing process, such as the recent Wellthread Recycled Denim collection launched in partnership with re:newcell, we are also looking to give previously loved Levi's jeans and jackets a second life," it says.
The company has partnered with recommerce technology and logistics start-up company Trove to handle the backend operations of its SecondHand resale platform including cleaning, inventory processing, and fulfillment.
"Getting more use out of existing products is the single biggest move we can make toward a more circular and sustainable supply chain," says Andy Ruben, founder and CEO of Trove.
Create sourcing plans that work
Find new apparel sourcing destinations, assess trade flows and manage tariffs. All in one place.
Most Popular
Insights
- Monthly trade programme roundup – September 2020
- The case for chemical recycling of cellulosics
- Covid & EU duty-free loss double blow for Cambodia
- Digital wage payments must be scaled post-pandemic
- Malaysia apparel sector recovery remains elusive
News
- US industry concern at potential Vietnam tariffs
- Walmart to sell Asda to new UK owners for GBP6.8bn
- Target increases uptake of responsible rayon
- Timeline – Coronavirus and the apparel industry
- H&M, PVH collaborate on virgin cotton alternative
Market research
- Womenswear in United Kingdom (UK) - Sector Overview, Brand Shares, Market Size and Forecast to 2024 (adjusted for COVID-19 impact)
- Li & Fung Ltd (494) - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Sustainability - The Most Important Theme for 2020 - Thematic research
- Targeting Consumers at Home - Coronavirus (COVID-19) Case Study
- Womenswear in United States - Sector Overview, Brand Shares, Market Size and Forecast to 2024 (adjusted for COVID-19 impact)
Oops! This article is copy protected.
Why can’t I copy the text on this page?
The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.
How do I become a group member?
To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..