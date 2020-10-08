Levi’s Haus, London features the brand's customisation and repair service, Levi’s Tailor Shop

Denim giant Levi Strauss & Co has launched a new store concept in the UK where worn denim can get a new lease of life thanks to customisation and repair services provided by in-house tailors.

The brand's new Levi's Haus, London facility in Soho is said to be the first of its kind within its retail portfolio. The store, Levi Strauss says, serves as "a new blueprint for an in-store consumer experience; a physical brand hub defined by creativity, and a circular-economy concept, making Levi's last even longer."

In-house tailors are on hand to stitch, patch repair and customise well-worn denim, while the brand has also partnered with Indigowares, a company dedicated to making well-crafted, low environmental impact designs using organic indigo dye. Founded by textile artist Lisa Reddings, Indigowares brings its dip-dying and shibori techniques to reimagine a range of Levi's iconic products from trucker jackets and 501 jeans.

The store also incorporates a made-to-measure Lot No.1 bespoke denim service and Levi's Vintage Clothing, a premium line that reproduces the fits, fabrics and details of the brand's archive to create seasonal replicas and new interpretations of styles from a bygone era.

Meanwhile, the brand has also launched a new product solution made from entirely repaired, reimagined and recycled Levi's product, exclusively available at Levi's Haus, London.

Made solely of Levi's back catalogue – namely faulty and returned items it could never sell before, as well as donations from employees and consumers – the Levi's by Levi's range includes bucket hats, tote bags and bum bags. Hand crafted by the Working Well Trust in Tower Hamlets, London, no two accessories are the same.

The launches are part of the brand's efforts to encourage shoppers to purchase more thoughtfully and sustainably.

"Sustainability is a partnership – consumers want new product and new product excites us all. But we want to be mindful and conscious of the impact shopping habits have on the planet," Levi Strauss says. "Longevity and circularity are at the core of Levi's as it transitions to the future of fashion as part of a commitment to making fashion sustainable, creating a space for fans and creatives alike to come together to not only love what they wear, but to live with it longer.

"Creating more sustainable solutions within our supply chain requires a two-pronged approach: using more recycled content in new clothing and keeping existing clothing out of the landfill longer. While recycling technologies continue to be improved and refined, we can make an impact now by encouraging consumers to rethink how they shop. Old is new – and that's the future.

"Encouraging consumers to look at previously-loved product with a new lens is essential because the fashion industry is continuing to produce an unprecedented number of garments every year."

The opening of Levi's Haus, London, and launch of Levi's by Levi's follows the roll out of SecondHand in the US this week – what Levi Strauss claims is the first-of-its-kind buy-back programme for a global denim brand.

The company has also this week reported a return to profit in the third quarter having exceeded its expectations for the period, boosted by e-commerce revenue growth of 52%.