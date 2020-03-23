Primark cancels all orders as UK stores close
UK value fashion retailer Primark has cancelled all orders with its suppliers and closed all of its stores - including the 189 it operates in the UK - as countries around the world go into lockdown to try to halt the spread of coronavirus.
Get full access to all content, just $1 for 30 days
just-style gives you the widest apparel and textile market coverage.
Paid just-style members have unlimited access to all our exclusive content - including 20 years of archives.
I am so confident you will love complete access to our content that today I can offer you 30 days access for $1.
It’s our best ever membership offer – just for you.
Leonie Barrie, editor of just-style
Create sourcing plans that work
Find new apparel sourcing destinations, assess trade flows and manage tariffs. All in one place.
Most Popular
Insights
- Coronavirus – How will fashion companies emerge?
- Next fears virus sales hit more than supply issues
- Some untold truths about fast fashion
- Italy's clothing sector grapples Covid-19 fallout
- Re-shoring not solution to sourcing in an epidemic
News
- Timeline – Coronavirus and the apparel industry
- Retail doors closing to limit Covid-19 spread
- M&S cuts clothing orders by GBP100m amid Covid-19
- Founding family bids $930m to privatise Li & Fung
- Brands urged to shield garment workers from virus
Market research
- China: Online Retailing Summary & Forecasts to 2023
- Global Textile Mills
- UK: Clothing & Footwear: Clothing 2019-2024
- Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Retail Sales of Clothing, Footwear and Accessories Specialists in the United States of America: Market Size, Growth and Forecast to 2021
Oops! This article is copy protected.
Why can’t I copy the text on this page?
The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.
How do I become a group member?
To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..