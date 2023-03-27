Getty Images

Recommerce online marketplace Vinted has published its first Climate Impact report. It partnered with carbon-tracking platform Vaayu to analyse carbon emissions avoided through second-hand buying.

The report is based on half a billion transactions on Vinted’s site and survey insights from over 350,000 Vinted users. It aimed to quantify the average carbon emissions and to estimate the overall net climate impact of the Vinted marketplace in 2021.

The report uses the consequential Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) approach, which is reportedly in line with leading global methods for calculating avoided emissions. This considers the climate impact of products sold on Vinted from production to distribution and avoided purchases.

What are the key findings of Vinted’s Climate Impact report?

On average, shopping for second-hand fashion on Vinted instead of buying new demonstrated an emissions saving of 1.8 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent (kg CO₂e).

The total saved carbon emissions by Vinted marketplace in 2021 was 453 kilotonnes of CO₂e.

The survey shows that second-hand has become the first choice for 1 in 5 Vinted users. Additionally, more than 1 in 3 transactions on the platform prevented the purchase of a new item.

The majority of surveyed buyers also significantly reduce the climate impact of deliveries by choosing pick-up-points over home delivery.

62% of the packaging used by sellers surveyed was reused, preventing more than 17 kilotonnes of emissions.

Following the report, Vinted now aims to further decrease its operational footprint, which includes emissions from shipping and packaging. It hopes to achieve this by developing a roadmap towards net-zero emissions in line with the Science-Based Targets initiative.

A report on the global apparel resale market by GlobalData shows that clothing makes up the majority of the market and is set to increase its mix of total market by 4.4ppts by 2026.