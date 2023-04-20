Product lifecycle management systems allow apparel and fashion companies to effectively organise and bring together the key information, actions and personnel associated with the entire lifecycle of a product into a single collaborative platform.

Product lifecycle management software solutions enable apparel brands, retailers, and manufacturing partners to seamlessly link the vital areas of the fashion value chain to their business processes, helping to optimise the supply chain efficiency, reduce costs, and maximise customer satisfaction, sales, and overall profitability.

Finding the best product lifecycle management solutions for the apparel industry

Just Style has listed some of the leading product lifecycle management software companies for the fashion industry, based on its intel, insights and decades-long experience in the sector.

The list includes providers of cost-effective, easy-to-use, and smart fashion product lifecycle management solutions to improve speed to market, save substantial time in introducing and updating new designs, and drive measurable and sustainable improvements in operational and financial performance by optimising product strategy, development, costing, sourcing, order execution, and marketability.

The information contained within the download document is useful for fashion designers, creative directors, design assistants, merchandisers, garment production managers, apparel industry executives, logistics, warehouse and store managers, and any other individual involved in apparel design, production, packaging, marketing, wholesale distribution, and retailing.

The download contains detailed information on fashion product lifecycle management companies and their product and service lines, alongside contact details to aid your purchasing or hiring decision.

Benefits of product lifecycle management software for apparel and fashion businesses

Product lifecycle management software provides a single cloud platform for managing and communicating information associated with apparel and fashion products from conception to store shelf. It can help brand owners, manufacturers, and retailers to:

Foster easier, faster, and more effective collaboration between product design, development, merchandising, sourcing, sales, and marketing teams.

Create new designs faster and smarter, and turnaround creative concepts into commercial products on budget and on time by accelerating the product development process

Visualise product collections and choose the right pricing strategy

Boost collaboration and cut lead times by connecting multiple vendors online

Build transparency across the supply chain to reduce costs and improve compliance

Integrate other fashion design, garment development, financial planning and analytics, and customer relationship management software/plugins into the same platform

Gain access to important financial data and feedback from retailers and users when creating and revising designs

Keep track of materials, labour and sourcing/importing costs, productivity indicators, scheduling, and timeliness of delivery

Monitor the product’s performance in relation to sales and customer satisfaction indicators, and

Comply with regulatory and environmental requirements

