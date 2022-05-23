The week in review: Love Island – the one where eBay became ‘trendy’

Brands can collect unwanted items long after the return period has passed, and, regardless of their condition, give them a new lease of life through resale, remanufacture and recycle

Love Island, the glamorous reality TV show, with its cult following, has partnered with resale retailer eBay instead of its usual fast fashion tie-ups.

Brett Staniland, a former contestant on the show, took to media outlets to explain how contestants would previously receive bags packed full of new clothes to adorn during the televised episodes. While “fun”, it did give rise to feelings of guilt linked to all the clothing waste from the single-use items.

What is interesting to note is how quickly media outlets are responding to consumer awareness around sustainability – both environmental and social.

They are recognising today’s consumer is seeking something different and their purchases are more considered – “how can I benefit the planet by buying this item?” “Were the people that made this item treated with dignity?” These are questions increasingly being asked ahead of committing to a purchase.

Related

The eBay partnership will have repercussions, we believe, mostly positive. Research from GlobalData notes 37.3% of under 35s have purchased resale clothing, footwear and/or accessories in 2021. Love Island’s season 7 had a reach of 3.2m viewers so the exposure is huge. Many who hadn’t considered eBay as an option to buy clothing, will see the channel offers much more than old books and furniture. And, as incomes become increasingly strained, rental and resale platforms will continue to gain traction. It is something brands and retailers must consider and respond appropriately to.

EXCLUSIVE COMMENTS: Love Island eBay partnership signifies resale ‘win’ over fast fashion

UK television show, Love Island, has announced this year’s sponsorship is with resale retailer eBay as opposed to a fast fashion brand, which experts tell Just Style reinforces the changing attitudes towards purchasing secondhand.

INTERVIEW: Why Alpine Group is fashion industry’s ‘first’ to adopt science-based eco tool

Apparel manufacturer The Alpine Group talks sourcing with Just Style and tells us exclusively why it is adopting Future-Fit’s science-based eco benchmark, said to align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Zara’s ‘bold’ new returns fees will inspire other fashion players to follow suit

Inditex-owned Zara has announced it is to start charging a fee for returns to drop-off points, a move experts say will create a domino effect across the fashion industry.

EXCLUSIVE COMMENT: Why the gender divide on UK clothing prices?

GlobalData apparel analyst Pippa Stephens tells Just Style exclusively why women’s clothing prices are rising faster than men’s and predicts it could have an impact on clothing sales in the coming months.

Clothing helps US retail sales weather inflation

Online sales tax threatens High Street growth, says M&S finance boss

First Industrial Safety Forum in Dhaka aims for national framework

New factory safety initiative launches in Cambodia

