The global packaging industry experienced an 18% rise in new job postings related to digitalization in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData's Job Analytics. This compares to a 117% increase versus Q1 2022. Digitalization is one of the eight mega-trends that GlobalData covers as part of the TrendSights series of consumer insight studies.

Notably, Management Occupations jobs accounted for a 15% share of the global packaging industry’s digitalization-related total new job postings in Q1 2023, up 25% over the prior quarter.

Management Occupations drive digitalization-related hiring activity

Management Occupations, with a share of 15%, emerged as the top digitalization-related job roles within the packaging industry in Q1 2023, with new job postings rising by 25% quarter-on-quarter. Computer and Mathematical Occupations came in second with a share of 8% in Q1 2023, with new job postings rising by 22% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent digitalization roles include Architecture and Engineering Occupations with a 7% share in Q1 2023, Production Occupations with a 7% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in packaging industry accounted for 52% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q1 2023 were Avery Dennison, Klabin, DS Smith, SIG Combibloc Group, and Firstan. Together they accounted for a combined share of 52% of all digitalization-related new jobs in the packaging industry.

Avery Dennison posted 345 digitalization-related new jobs in Q1 2023, Klabin 222 jobs, DS Smith 183 jobs, SIG Combibloc Group 117 jobs, and Firstan 95 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 42.81% share of total new job postings, Q1 2023

The largest share of digitalization-related new job postings in the packaging industry in Q1 2023 was in the US with 42.81% followed by the UK (16.04%) and Brazil (12.88%). The share represented by the US was one percentage point lower than the 44.30% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Digitalization – Consumer TrendSights Analysis, 2022