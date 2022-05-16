Top locations for M&A deals in fashion and accessories

New figures released by GlobalData have shed light on the top locations for mergers and acquisition deals in the fashion & accessories industry.

The data shows that M&A activity is strongest in France, which saw a total of two deals announced in the most recent quarter (2022 Q1). That’s the same number as was announced in the previous quarter (2021 Q4).

The US also performed well over the most recent quarter, with one deal (down from three in 2021 Q4).

As well as being a top location for M&A dealmaking in the fashion & accessories industry, the US has also seen the largest uptick in recent months. The country has seen 28 M&A's announced over the last two complete quarters, up from an average of just one deal every six months between 2019 and 2021.

That's the largest increase in M&A dealmaking in the fashion & accessories industry for any country.

That's compared to an average of two deals announced every six months between 2019 and 2021. Though an improvement, it's still the smallest increase in M&A dealmaking in the fashion & accessories industry experienced by any country in recent months.

Globally, the situation is looking mixed for mergers and acquisitions in the fashion and accessories industry.

A total of nine deals were announced over the last quarter, down from 10 in the previous quarter but up from an average of four per quarter over the previous three years.

GlobalData's deals database

GlobalData tracks the performance and activities of more than 675,000 companies in over 200 countries around the world.

The data analytics firm's deals database includes the details of approximately one million deals, ranging from mergers and acquisitions to venture capital financing, equity offerings and debt offerings.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.