Artificial intelligence (AI) apparel hiring levels dropped in April

The latest figure was lower than the 56.2% of companies who were hiring for AI related jobs a year ago and a decrease compared to the figure of 68.8% in March 2022.

When it came to the rate of all job openings that were linked to AI, related job postings dropped in April from March, with 1.1% of newly posted job advertisements being linked to the topic.

The latest figure was the same as the 1.1% of newly advertised jobs that were linked to AI in the equivalent month a year ago.

AI is one of the topics that GlobalData, from where data for this article is taken, has identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years. Companies that excel and invest in these areas now are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

Analysis of the data shows apparel supply chain companies are currently hiring for AI jobs at a rate lower than the average for all companies within GlobalData's job analytics database. The average among all companies stood at 3.3% in April.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they are posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends

