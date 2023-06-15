‘Made in America’ – it should be promising for US-based clothing manufacturers. But a loophole awarding contracts to US prisons means they are fighting a losing battle. And then there’s the forced labour concern. AAFA’s CEO and president Steve Lamar, tells us more.
America’s questionable employment of prison labour is adding to domestic clothing makers’ woes
