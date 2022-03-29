Apparel cybersecurity hiring levels rose in February

The latest figure was higher than the 37.5% of companies who were hiring for cybersecurity-related jobs a year ago and an increase compared to the figure of 41.2% in January.

When it came to the rate of all job openings that were linked to cybersecurity, related job postings rose in February, with 0.8% of newly posted job advertisements being linked to the topic.

This latest figure was the highest monthly figure recorded in the past year and is an increase compared to the 0.4% of newly advertised jobs that were linked to cybersecurity in the equivalent month a year ago.

Related

Cybersecurity is one of the topics that GlobalData has identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years. Companies that excel and invest in these areas now are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

Analysis of the data shows that apparel supply chain companies are currently hiring for cybersecurity jobs at a rate lower than the average for all companies within GlobalData's job analytics database. The average among all companies stood at 3.1% in February.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.

In November, apparel cybersecurity hiring levels rose to a year-high with 62.5% of the companies included in the GlobalData analysis recruiting for at least one such position.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Just Style team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here