March 8, 2022

Apparel industry’s data analytics hiring levels rose in February 2022

The proportion of apparel supply chain companies hiring for data analytics related positions rose significantly in February 2022 compared with the equivalent month last year.

By Patrick Scott

Data analytics hiring apparel

Almost nine tenths (88.2%) of the companies included in an analysis on apparel supply chain companies hiring for data analytics roles recruited for at least one such position in February 2022.

This latest figure was higher than the 68.8% of companies who were hiring for data analytics related jobs a year ago but a decrease compared to the figure of 94.1% in January 2022.

When it came to the rate of all job openings that were linked to data analytics, related job postings dropped in February 2022, with 2.6% of newly posted job advertisements being linked to the topic.

This latest figure was an increase compared to the 2.5% of newly advertised jobs that were linked to data analytics in the equivalent month a year ago.

Data analytics is one of the topics that Just Style's parent company GlobalData has identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years. Companies that excel and invest in these areas now are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

GlobalData's analysis of the data shows that apparel supply chain companies are currently hiring for data analytics jobs at a rate lower than the average for all companies within its job analytics database. The average among all companies stood at 6.8% in February 2022.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.

