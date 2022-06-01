Apparel cloud hiring levels kept steady in April

This latest figure was the same as the 75% of companies who were hiring for cloud related jobs a year ago and a decrease compared to the figure of 87.5% in March.

When it came to the rate of all job openings that were linked to the cloud, related job postings dropped in April from March, with 1.3% of newly posted job advertisements being linked to the topic.

This latest figure was a decrease compared to the 1.5% of newly advertised jobs that were linked to cloud in the equivalent month a year ago.

Cloud is one of the topics that GlobalData, from where data for this article is taken, has identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years. Companies that excel and invest in these areas now are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

Analysis of the data shows that apparel supply chain companies are currently hiring for cloud jobs at a rate lower than the average for all companies within GlobalData's job analytics database. The average among all companies stood at 6.9% in April.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.

Cloud jobs took the longest to fill across tech roles in the apparel industry in the first quarter of 2022, according to Just Style’s analysis of millions of online job advertisements.