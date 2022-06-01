View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Analysis
June 1, 2022updated 27 May 2022 3:57pm

Apparel cloud hiring levels kept steady in April

The proportion of apparel supply chain companies hiring for cloud related positions kept relatively steady in April compared with the same month last year, with 75% of the companies included in our analysis recruiting for at least one such position.

By Data Journalism Team

cloud apparel

This latest figure was the same as the 75% of companies who were hiring for cloud related jobs a year ago and a decrease compared to the figure of 87.5% in March.

When it came to the rate of all job openings that were linked to the cloud, related job postings dropped in April from March, with 1.3% of newly posted job advertisements being linked to the topic.

This latest figure was a decrease compared to the 1.5% of newly advertised jobs that were linked to cloud in the equivalent month a year ago.

Cloud is one of the topics that GlobalData, from where data for this article is taken, has identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years. Companies that excel and invest in these areas now are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

Analysis of the data shows that apparel supply chain companies are currently hiring for cloud jobs at a rate lower than the average for all companies within GlobalData's job analytics database. The average among all companies stood at 6.9% in April.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.

Cloud jobs took the longest to fill across tech roles in the apparel industry in the first quarter of 2022, according to Just Style’s analysis of millions of online job advertisements.

Related Companies
ITL-Intelligent Label Solutions

Global Apparel Label Manufacturer

Visit Profile
WFX (World Fashion Exchange)

Cloud-Based Software for Fashion Brands, Apparel Manufacturers, and Consumer Goods Businesses (PLM, ERP, Virtual Showroom, Smart Factory, etc)

Visit Profile
DeSL

Product Lifecycle Management and Digital Transformation Solutions for Retail, Fashion, and Apparel Companies

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every quarter.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Just Style