Cybersecurity hiring levels in apparel industry rose in April

The latest figure was higher than the 31.2% of companies who were hiring for jobs related to cybersecurity a year ago but a decrease compared to the figure of 68.8% in March.

When it came to the rate of all job openings that were linked to cybersecurity, related job postings dropped in April, with 0.3% of newly posted job advertisements being linked to the topic.

The latest figure was the same as the 0.3% of newly advertised jobs that were linked to cybersecurity in the equivalent month a year ago.

Cybersecurity is one of the topics that GlobalData has identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years. Companies that excel and invest in these areas now are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

Analysis of the data shows that apparel supply chain companies are currently hiring for cybersecurity jobs at a rate lower than the average for all companies within GlobalData's job analytics database. The average among all companies stood at 3.1% in April.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they are posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.

Mentions of cybersecurity within the filings of companies in the fashion industry rose 87% between the third and fourth quarters of 2021.