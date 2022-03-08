Europe is seeing a hiring boom in apparel industry AI roles

The number of apparel industry AI roles in Europe made up 53.3 per cent of total AI jobs – up from 35.3 per cent in the same quarter in 2020.

That was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a 4.1 year-on-year percentage point change in AI roles.

The figures are compiled by Just Style's parent company GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include artificial intelligence, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for AI hiring ads in the apparel industry?

The fastest growing country was Italy, which saw 20 per cent of all AI job adverts in the three months ending January 2020, increasing to 32.9 per cent in the three months ending January last year.

That was followed by Romania (up 7.5 percentage points), Germany (up 1.4), and China (up 0.5).

The top country for AI roles in the apparel industry is the United States which saw 33.8 per cent of all roles advertised in the three months ending January 2022.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for AI workers in the industry?

Some 7.6 per cent of all apparel industry AI roles were advertised in San Francisco (United States) in the three months ending January - more than any other city.

That was followed by Paris (France) with 7.6 per cent, Rende (Italy) with 4.3 per cent, and Milan (Italy) with 3.3 per cent.