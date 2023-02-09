Haiti apparel sector seeks global help to stay open
As Haiti's apparel factories lose contracts and are forced to close, industry officials tell Just Style exclusively intervention on a global-scale is the only way to save this important manufacturing sector.
As Haiti’s apparel factories lose contracts and are forced to close, industry officials tell Just Style exclusively intervention on a global-scale is the only way to save this important manufacturing sector.
Subscribe to Just Style
Join over 70,000 apparel industry professionals by unlocking full access for just £1 (plus VAT if applicable)