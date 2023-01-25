The Government of Bangladesh has collaborated with several organisations to improve dialogue between female garment factory workers and the industry’s various stakeholders. Just Style explores how the Mili initiative’s innovative social media video campaign is being used to raise awareness on gender, social and environmental issues within the workplace.
How social media, women’s cafes are improving apparel industry dialogue
