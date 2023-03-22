In 2021 Mango announced a EUR42m (US$45m) investment into the new corporate headquarters – Mango Campus – which spans 93,400m2 and acts as the research and development hub and innovation centre for the company, which it says will allow it to face and adapt to its future needs.

As well as its corporate offices, Mango Campus houses the company’s design teams where they are able to test fabric functionality and use state-of-the-art cutting technology to produce initial design mock-ups ahead of them being sent to Mango’s production locations for them to be mass-produced.

The location also allows visual merchandising teams to create store mock-ups, which can then be rolled out across its global store portfolio.

Sustainability is one of the strategic cores of the project and Mango Campus has been designed with sustainable materials and incorporates energy efficiency measures. It will also have solar panels and 100% of the electrical energy consumed will be from renewable sources.

In January Mango passed the halfway point of the construction works for the new headquarters which will connect to Parque de l’Hostal del Fum, a natural area equivalent to more than 22 football pitches with grassy meadows, streams and ponds inhabited by various species of local fauna and flora.

Once completed, it will house over 2,200 employees and comprise two office buildings interconnected via gardens and walkways, an auditorium for 200 people, a wellness centre with a gymnasium, various showrooms and pilot stores, an external square and numerous green areas, among other installations.

Toni Ruiz, Mango’s chief executive officer, said: “The new Mango Campus will represent a milestone in Mango’s history. On the one hand, the new, open and modern work environment will be a motor of change towards a new, more flexible and collaborative form of working for our employees. On the other, the opening of the Campus will be the perfect forty-year anniversary of the company.”

Earlier this month, Mango announced its full year financial results in which it delivered record sales and EBITDA in 2022, boosted by significant investment in technology and its physical stores.