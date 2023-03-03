After weathering a Covid-impacted 2021, Vietnam’s apparel and footwear sectors rebounded in 2022, along with the rest of the economy, and while the country is looking forward to medium-term expansion, 2023 could be a rocky ride with China reopening its doors to the world.
Inflation hits Vietnam’s apparel, footwear sectors as China reopens
