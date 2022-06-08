IoT apparel hiring levels fell in May

The latest figure was lower than the 29.4% of companies who were hiring for Internet of Things (IoT) related jobs a year ago and a decrease compared to the figure of 12.5% in April.

When it came to the rate of all job openings that were linked to IoT, related job postings dropped in May from April, with 0% of newly posted job advertisements being linked to the topic.

This latest figure was the lowest monthly figure recorded in the past year and is a decrease compared to the 0.1% of newly advertised jobs that were linked to IoT in the equivalent month a year ago.

Related

IoT is one of the topics that GlobalData, from where the data for this article is taken, has identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years. Companies that excel and invest in these areas now are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

Analysis of the data shows that apparel supply chain companies are currently hiring for IoT jobs at a rate lower than the average for all companies within GlobalData's job analytics database. The average among all companies stood at 0.9% in May.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.

A report from GlobalData can help understand the bigger picture by analysing IoT-related job trends across the Apparel sector in 2022.