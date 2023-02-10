Dr Sheng Lu reveals the main US apparel import patterns of 2022 and the critical issues to watch in 2023 based on the latest trade data released by the Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA) and the US International Trade Commission (USITC).
Key trends to watch as US apparel imports hit record high in 2022 but slow in 2023
Dr Sheng Lu reveals the main US apparel import patterns of 2022 and the critical issues to watch in 2023 based on the latest trade data released by the Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA) and the US International Trade Commission (USITC).