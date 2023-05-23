Brands in the fashion and textiles industry need to realise the potential of the metaverse is huge and it could even replace physical fashion stores in future, suggests Roberto Prato di Pamparato, founder and CEO of metaverse client consultancy, Art of NFT.
Metaverse has potential to replace physical fashion stores
