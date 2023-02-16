Marks & Spencer (M&S) has been an apparel sourcing partner to Bangladesh since 2006, supporting the nation’s industry through all its highs and lows. Just Style caught up with two M&S executives to learn about the UK High Street giant’s plans to effect real change in Bangladesh.
M&S reaffirms sustainable and ethical commitment to Bangladesh sourcing
Marks & Spencer (M&S) has been an apparel sourcing partner to Bangladesh since 2006, supporting the nation's industry through all its highs and lows. Just Style caught up with two M&S executives to learn about the UK High Street giant's plans to effect real change in Bangladesh.