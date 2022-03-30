North America hiring boom in apparel industrial automation

The number of roles in North America made up 83% of total industrial automation jobs – up from 71.9% in the same quarter last year. That was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a 2.2 year-on-year percentage point change.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include industrial automation, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for industrial automation job ads in the apparel industry?

The fastest growing country was the United States, which saw 70.4% of all industrial automation job adverts in the three months ending January 2021, increasing to 82.3% in the three months ending January this year.

That was followed by Switzerland (up 4 percentage points), Singapore (3), and Italy (2).

The top country for industrial automation roles in the apparel industry is the United States which saw 82.3% of all roles advertised in the three months ending January.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for industrial automation workers in the apparel industry?

Some 23.7% of all apparel industry industrial automation roles were advertised in Portland (United States) in the three months ending January.

That was followed by Moreno Valley (United States) with 23.7%, Manhattan Beach (United States) with 5%, and Northridge (United States) with 4%.