North America hiring boom in apparel industry big data roles

North America extended its dominance for big data hiring among apparel industry companies in the three months ending January.

The number of roles in North America made up 69.2% of total big data jobs – up from 65.1% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a 2.8 year-on-year percentage point change in big data roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include big data, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for big data job ads in the apparel industry?

The fastest growing country was the United States, which saw 62.6% of all big data job adverts in the three months ending January 2021, increasing to 68.7% in the three months ending January this year.

That was followed by India (up 4.7 percentage points), Singapore (0.5), and France (0.5).

The top country for big data roles in the apparel industry is the United States which saw 68.7% of all roles advertised in the three months ending January.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for big data workers in the apparel industry?

Some 9.7% of all apparel industry big data roles were advertised in Portland (United States) in the three months ending January.

That was followed by San Francisco (United States) with 9.7%, Paris (France) with 6.2%, and Manhattan Beach (United States) with 5%.