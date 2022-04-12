North America hiring boom in apparel industry data analytics

The number of roles in North America made up 68.7% of total data analytics jobs – up from 62.5% in the same quarter last year. That was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a 2.3 year-on-year percentage point change in data analytics roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include data analytics, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for data analytics job ads in the apparel industry?

The fastest growing country was the United States (North America), which saw 60.1% of all data analytics job adverts in the three months ending February 2021, increasing to 68.2% in the three months ending February this year.

That was followed by Singapore (up 0.4 percentage points), France (-0.2), and Canada (-1.9).

The top country for data analytics roles in the apparel industry is the United States which saw 68.2% of all roles advertised in the three months ending February.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for data analytics workers in the apparel industry?

Some 11.2% of all apparel industry data analytics roles were advertised in San Francisco (United States) in the three months ending February.

That was followed by Portland (United States) with 11.2%, Manhattan Beach (United States) with 6.3%, and Paris (France) with 5.4%.