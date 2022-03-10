North America sees hiring boom of apparel industry machine learning roles

The number of apparel industry roles in North America made up 81.1 per cent of total machine learning jobs – up from 72.3 per cent in the same quarter in 2020.

That was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a 1.7 year-on-year percentage point change in machine learning roles.

The figures are compiled by Just Style's parent company GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

Related

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include machine learning, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for machine learning job ads in the industry?

The fastest growing country was the United States, which saw 72.3 per cent of all machine learning job adverts in the three months ending December 2020, increasing to 81.1 per cent in the three months ending December 2021.

That was followed by Italy (up 8.1 percentage points), Spain (up 2.7), and China (up 2.7).

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Just Style team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

The top country for machine learning roles in the apparel industry is the United States which saw 81.1 per cent of all roles advertised in the three months ending December.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for machine learning workers in the industry?

Some 13.5 per cent of all apparel industry machine learning roles were advertised in San Francisco (United States) in the three months ending December - more than any other city.

That was followed by Portland (United States) with 13.5 per cent, Milan (Italy) with 8.1 per cent, and Winston-Salem (United States) with 5.4 per cent.