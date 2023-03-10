The latest data from the US Office of Textile and Apparel (OTEXA) reveals US apparel import volumes fell in January, in both value and volume terms, however Dr Sheng Lu tells Just Style there are signs of gradual recovery.
Signs of ‘gradual recovery’ despite US apparel import volumes fall in January
