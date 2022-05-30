Skechers tops April hiring list for apparel supply chain companies

US footwear firm Skechers topped the hiring leaderboard in the three months to the end of April, advertising for an average of 816 new jobs a month over that period.

This equates to 132 new postions per 1,000 employees at the company, the highest rate out of the 16 large apparel supply chain companies tracked by GlobalData’s job analytics database.

For the purposes of this analysis, a large company is defined as one with more than 1,000 employees and for which GlobalData has comprehensive figures.

Skechers’s hiring rate has increased in the past three months when compared to the previous three, with an average of 496 new jobs posted in the three months up to and including January 2022.

VF Corp came in second place based on the rate per employee metric with 39 new job postings per 1,000 employees in the three months up to the end of April, while Moncler was in third place.

The full top ten for the three months to August can be viewed in the following table:

When ignoring the size of the company, LVMH came top of the rankings for total job ads posted in the past quarter, with VF in second and Skechers in third.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they are posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends such as automation or artificial intelligence.

